In early October, one person was killed and 17 injured in a traffic accident with a bus in the Aude department in southern France.

Thirty-three people have been injured in a bus accident on the A1 motorway in the French northern prefecture of Somme, local authorities stated Sunday.

Following the incident, the authorities mobilised relief forces including the gendarmerie and the Departmental Fire and Rescue Service (SDIS).

Those, who were slightly injured, were treated on the spot.

SOMME : 33 personnes blessées dont quatre grièvement dans l'accident d'un car Flixbus sur l'autoroute A1 (Courrier picard). pic.twitter.com/VAH2k25SDR — Infos Françaises (@InfosFrancaises) 3 ноября 2019 г.

​Despite the accident, the traffic on the motorway hasn't been suspended with only a slowdown near the place of the crash.