'Effort to Instigate Propaganda': Lawmaker Calls Out Soros Over 'Educational' Anti-Brexit Initiative

Accusing Soros of regarding Britain’s decision to part ways with the EU with disdain, the lawmaker argued that the investor is “typical” of some of the “patronising, privileged” men in Europe.

UK MP Daniel Kawczynskis has hit out at financier George Soros after he announced that his financial contributions to a pro-Remain group called "Better for Britain" were merely meant to "educate" the British public about the pitfalls of Brexit.

Commenting on Soros’ remarks, Kawczynski accused the famous investor of harbouring disdain for the decision the UK citizens made during the Brexit referendum.

"He is obviously part of a Herculean effort to try to instigate propaganda in the UK. He says we don’t know what we are doing. He says we are making a mistake and he wants to change our minds," he said as quoted by the Sunday Express. "He is typical of some of the patronising, privileged people you have in Europe. He has an enormous amount of disdain for the decision we have made."

Kawczynski also remarked that Soros "has a track record of interfering," noting that the financier should probably focus on his wealth and "leave other countries to manage their own affairs."

"In this country we rightly call out allegations of interference against for example Russia. But it seems like if you are an individual with huge resources you can do that," the lawmaker noted.

Earlier, George Soros told The Guardian that he considers his funding of the anti-Brexit group "political philanthropy," as Britain seceding from the EU is allegedly "a process of disintegration that hurts both sides."

"My contributions were not used for partisan or electoral purposes. They were used to educate the British public," he claimed.

In March 2017, the UK government formally announced the country’s withdrawal from the EU, after over half of the voters in Britain supported the idea during the June 2016 referendum.

But while the withdrawal process was initially expected to be completed by March 2019, the deadline has since been extended twice as the withdrawal agreement is still yet to be ratified by the British parliament.