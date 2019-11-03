Register
16:43 GMT +303 November 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    George Soros, Founder and Chairman of the Open Society Foundations listens to the conference after his speech entitled How to save the European Union as he attends the European Council On Foreign Relations Annual Council Meeting in Paris, Tuesday, May 29, 2018

    'Effort to Instigate Propaganda': Lawmaker Calls Out Soros Over 'Educational' Anti-Brexit Initiative

    © AP Photo / Francois Mori
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    Accusing Soros of regarding Britain’s decision to part ways with the EU with disdain, the lawmaker argued that the investor is “typical” of some of the “patronising, privileged” men in Europe.

    UK MP Daniel Kawczynskis has hit out at financier George Soros after he announced that his financial contributions to a pro-Remain group called "Better for Britain" were merely meant to "educate" the British public about the pitfalls of Brexit.

    Commenting on Soros’ remarks, Kawczynski accused the famous investor of harbouring disdain for the decision the UK citizens made during the Brexit referendum.

    "He is obviously part of a Herculean effort to try to instigate propaganda in the UK. He says we don’t know what we are doing. He says we are making a mistake and he wants to change our minds," he said as quoted by the Sunday Express. "He is typical of some of the patronising, privileged people you have in Europe. He has an enormous amount of disdain for the decision we have made."

    Kawczynski also remarked that Soros "has a track record of interfering," noting that the financier should probably focus on his wealth and "leave other countries to manage their own affairs."

    "In this country we rightly call out allegations of interference against for example Russia. But it seems like if you are an individual with huge resources you can do that," the lawmaker noted.

    Earlier, George Soros told The Guardian that he considers his funding of the anti-Brexit group "political philanthropy," as Britain seceding from the EU is allegedly "a process of disintegration that hurts both sides."

    "My contributions were not used for partisan or electoral purposes. They were used to educate the British public," he claimed.

    In March 2017, the UK government formally announced the country’s withdrawal from the EU, after over half of the voters in Britain supported the idea during the June 2016 referendum.

    But while the withdrawal process was initially expected to be completed by March 2019, the deadline has since been extended twice as the withdrawal agreement is still yet to be ratified by the British parliament.

    Tags:
    criticism, funding, Brexit, George Soros, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A person dressed as a Zombie poses for a photo as she participates in a 'Zombie Walk' on the weekend before Halloween in central Kiev, Ukraine Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019.
    This Week in Pictures: 26 October - 1 November
    Doggone Photoshopped Shame
    Doggone Photoshopped Shame
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse