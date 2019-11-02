Knife-Wielding Man Screaming 'Allahu Akbar' Attacks Woman in Police Station Outside Paris - Report

According to the prosecutor of Saint-Denis, Eric Tuffery, an investigation was launched over "intentional violence and advocacy of terrorism."

French police have arrested a young man on suspicion of attacking a woman with a knife in a police station in Saint-Denis De La Réunion on Saturday, media reports say.

According to AFP, a man in his twenties attacked a young woman in the lobby of the police station, placing a knife under her throat and shouting 'Allahu Akbar.' He was disarmed and taken into custody, without causing injury to the woman.

The incident is being investigated, with the suspect facing charges of 'intentional violence and advocacy of terrorism."