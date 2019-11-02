Football Club in Switzerland Draws Flak Over 'Pornhub' Promo Stunt - Report

In response to the ensuing criticism, the club’s representatives argued that they merely wanted to “laugh” about their logo emerging on the pornographic website.

A Swiss football club called Servette FC has found itself facing allegations of sexism over what appears to be a risqué stunt aimed at boosting ticket sales for an upcoming match.

According to the Sun, the Geneva-based outfit triggered this storm by posting a screenshot from Pornhub on their Twitter account, depicting scantily-dressed lady ascending a staircase, with the club’s logo being visible in the background.

"There's a rush on at the ticket office for Sunday's game," the caption said.

While this development led to angry fans bashing the club, arguing that the post might’ve been seen by children and suspecting possible sexism, club spokesman Loic Luscher insisted that they merely wanted to deal “proactively” with the video in question which, as the newspaper notes, was apparently recorded at an erotica fair in Geneva about two years ago.

"We thought it better if we put it on social media ourselves. We wanted to make people laugh," he explained. "It's amusing that Servette have appeared on such a well-known website as Pornhub."

The club also said in a statement that they regarded the appearance of their logo in the video as "funny" and that it makes no difference to them "whether the person in the foreground is a man or a woman."

"Instead of taking offence at our logo appearing on this platform [Pornhub] we have chosen to have a laugh about it," the statement said.