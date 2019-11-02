Register
22:29 GMT +302 November 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Independence Supporters Turn Out For IndyRef2020 Demonstration

    First Minister Nicola Sturgeon Speaks At 20,000 Strong Independence Rally In Glasgow - Photos

    © Sputnik /
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 20
    Subscribe

    Nicola Sturgeon and the ruling Scottish National Party (SNP) are determined to deliver a new independence referendum in 2020 and plan to make an official request before the end of the year, against the backdrop of a snap general election and the new Brexit 31 January deadline.

    A rally calling for a Scottish independence referendum in 2020 was held at George Square in central Glasgow on Saturday afternoon, seeing First Minister Nicola Sturgeon speak for the first time at such an event since 2014, the year when Scotland held its first referendum on independence.  

    Sturgeon took to the stage to rapturous applause, and reaffirmed a statement she made on Friday that she would request an independence referendum from whoever is in Number 10 by Christmas.

    ​The First Minister hit out at Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, for refusing to hold a "proper debate" during the election. Referencing the proposed ITV debate between the two leaders on 19 November, which has recieved a backlash for excluding the leaders of the SNP and the Liberal Democrats.

    An array of other pro-independence voices also attended: including National columnist Paul Kavanagh, the Scottish Greens co-leader Patrick Harvie, and Maggie Chapman, the convener of the Scottish Independence Convention.

    Patrick Harvie directed his attack towards Tory frontbenchers Jacob Rees-Mogg and Boris Johnson specifically, calling them "expensively educated idiots" as well as declaring Scottish independence to be "inevitable."

    The rally, which was organised by The National newspaper, saw a turnout of around 20,000 in the square, according to the organiser on stage.

    A singular demand was made from the crowd, brandishing a sea of blue and yellow flags emblazoned with the 12 stars of the EU and the Scottish saltire, that Scotland be granted a second chance to vote on Scotland's independence from the UK in 2020.

    ​Despite the rain and trouble with sound equipment, the protestors shook off the inconvenience with traditional Scottish anthems and pop songs.

    One demonstrator said that they turned out due to the "looming" independence referendum and they "wanted to show our support".

    When asked what election outcome they believed the would be most beneficial to the independence cause, she replied: "I wouldn't trust any of them with a barge pole right now."

    "At the end of the day they're having more and more general elections because they can't what they want so it's only fair they hear our voices," she added.

    A smaller contingent of Unionist counter demonstrators turned out to meet the gathering, flying union jack flags, and heckling the pro-independence crowd, singing "God Save The Queen" and "Rule Britannia.

    Unionist counter protestors at Indyref2020 demonstration in Glasgow
    Unionist counter protestors at Indyref2020 demonstration in Glasgow

    Founder of The National newspaper, Richard Walker said “We want to bring the movement together and speak with one voice to send a message to Westminster that we don’t ask, we demand the opportunity to take control of our own future".

    "This is the first time The National has organised a public event. Its aim is to provide an opportunity for the whole independence movement to come together ... as the Brexit chaos continues to unfold," he said

    UK General Election

    The demonstration comes as the country gears up for a UK general election on 12 December, with the SNP hoping to ride a wave of pro-independence sentiment and secure itself a second referendum in 2020 during the next parliament.

    Scottish Socialist Party Turn Out In Support Of Scottish Independence In Glasgow
    © Sputnik /
    Scottish Socialist Party Turn Out In Support Of Scottish Independence In Glasgow

    Both Prime Minister Theresa May and her successor Boris Johnson have rejected demands for a second vote by Sturgeon, who claims that the 2016 Brexit vote, in which Scotland voted largely to remain, changed the nature of Scotland's relationship with the UK.

    Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell said in August that a Labour government would be open to allowing a second Scottish referendum if it were to take power in Westminster.

    Scotland held its first independence referendum in 2014, with 55% voting against independence.

    Related:

    Thousands of Independence Supporters March in Scotland's Glasgow
    People Gather in Glasgow For Scotland Independence March (VIDEO)
    Glasgow Airport Partially Evacuated Due to 'Suspicious Package' - Reports
    Scots March Through Glasgow in Solidarity With Jailed Catalan Independence Leaders - Photo
    Tags:
    UK general election, Scottish independence, indyref 2.0, Nicola Sturgeon, Scottish National Party
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A person dressed as a Zombie poses for a photo as she participates in a 'Zombie Walk' on the weekend before Halloween in central Kiev, Ukraine Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019.
    This Week in Pictures: 26 October - 1 November
    Doggone Photoshopped Shame
    Doggone Photoshopped Shame
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse