British Police Ask Two Irish Brothers to Hand Themselves In Over Essex Truck Deaths

Earlier, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson promised to bring those responsible for the deaths of 39 migrants to justice.

The British police, investigating the deaths of 39 people in a truck, have asked two Irish brothers to hand themselves in.

Detective Chief Inspector Daniel Stoten said Ronan Hughes, 40, and his brother Christopher, 39, are wanted on suspicion of manslaughter and human trafficking over the deaths of the 39 people discovered in the container at an industrial park in Grays.

"Ronan and Christopher, hand yourselves into the Police Service of Northern Ireland," he said.

On 23 October, a truck container with 39 dead bodies, one teenager among them, was found in UK's Essex county.

Amid the ongoing investigation, the police have announced that at least four of the 39 migrants were Vietnamese citizens while others had arrived from China.

At least four people have been arrested in the UK and one man detained in Ireland as part of the investigation into the deaths of migrants in a refrigerated container.

Commenting on the incident earlier this week, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that "the world was shocked by this tragedy" and promised to bring those responsible to justice.