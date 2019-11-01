Shooting at Bar in France's Southern City of Marseille Leaves 6 People Injured - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – An unknown gunman opened fire inside a bar in France’s southern city of Marseille, leaving six people injured, media reported.

The Provence news outlet reported that the incident took place at La Terminus bar at around 08:30 p.m. [19:30 GMT] on Thursday.

One of those injured has sustained a serious wound.

#marseille J’apprends qu’une #fusillade a eu lieu à 20:30 dans un bar de quartier du 15e arrondissement de Marseille.

Hier, un adolescent de 17 ans a été tué aux abords de la gare Saint-Charles, avant hier c’est dans le 13ème arrondissements que les armes ont sifflé, encore. ⤵️ https://t.co/gFg2VmTdZY — Samia GHALI (@SamiaGhali) October 31, 2019

France Bleu reported that the shooter was at large.

While those injured were hospitalized, the authorities blocked off the area near the bar.

The police launched a probe into the incident. They consider score-settling as one of the reasons behind the shooting.

Xavier Tarabeux, the public prosecutor of Marseille, told France Bleu that back in 2017, a 26-year-old man was killed in a score-settling incident at the same bar.