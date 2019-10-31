Kosovo Must Immediately Stop Criminal Proceedings Against 2 UNMIK Members - Mission Chief

In May, two UN staff members were arrested by the Kosovo police. One of them was a Russian national working for the UN, who was severely beaten, despite him having diplomatic immunity.

Kosovo must immediately halt all ongoing criminal proceedings against the two United Nations Mission in Kosovo (UNMIK) staff members - including a Russian citizen - who were arrested and injured in May, UNMIK head Zahir Tanin said during a UN Security Council meeting on Thursday.

"All ongoing criminal proceedings against the two staff members must, therefore, be terminated immediately," Tanin said. "The status, privileges and immunities of UN personnel must be fully respected at all times".

Tanin added the Kosovo authorities should investigate the police officers involved in the incident, establish accountability and ensure that such occurrences are not repeated in the future.

Earlier, a UN probe concluded that Kosovo's police force used excessive force when arresting two UN Mission personnel earlier this year and has found no evidence to support claims that the pair engaged in any wrongdoing before being detained, according to Tanin.

"The use of excessive force, interference with Mission property, and the continuation of criminal proceedings against both staff members are in clear breach of the applicable legal framework, including Security Council resolution 1244, UNMIK regulations and international human rights law standards", Tanin added.

On 25 May, the so-called Kosovo police detained and injured two UNMIK staff members, including Russian citizen Mikhail Krasnoshchekov, during a raid in Serb-majority areas in northern Kosovo and Metohija.