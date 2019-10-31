Hungarian Nuclear Power Plant Shuts Down One Block

The Paks NPP, commissioned in 1982, is the first and only operating nuclear power station in the country, providing up to 40 percent of the nation's electricity.

According to an official statement, one of the four reactors at Hungary's Paks nuclear power plant (NPP) has been shut down by an automatic defence system.

A similar incident occurred in 2016 when the defence mechanism shut down reactor 1 due to an equipment malfunction, but there was no threat, so it was brought back to full capacity the next day.

© East News / Photoshot/REPORTER/Attila Volgyi Paks Nuclear Power Plant

The facility uses four 500-megawatt VVER reactors, operating on a 20-year lifetime extension. Budapest, however, plans to expand Paks and has even struck a deal with the Russian state company Rosatom, which is expected to start construction of two VVER-1200 reactors this year.