Our website uses cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. Through cookies, certain personal data is collected and may be stored temporarily. You can change your cookie settings through your browser. More info: Privacy Policy
While part of the world is celebrating Halloween, 31 October for the UK is just another Brexit deadline, which was cancelled by Brussels after prolonging the divorce until 2020. This is a continuation of the Brexit saga and the search for the date that the divorce will finally be completed.
Initially, the UK intended to leave the European Union by the end of March 2019 – two years after formally invoking Article 50.
However, the British Parliament rejected Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit deal despite the approaching deadline. After the EU bloc passed it, the UK was asked to approve the agreement before 12 April, or leave without a deal by 30 June in the case that MPs failed to adopt the bill.
After another round of negotiations, Brussels granted another extension until 31 October. The delay, however, didn't help May, as MPs blocked her bill three times, forcing her to announce her resignation on 24 May.
British Prime Minister Theresa May and British Foreign Minister Boris Johnson look toward Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, right, as they participate in a working dinner meeting at the NATO headquarters during a NATO summit of heads of state and government in Brussels on Thursday, May 25, 2017
New Prime Minister Boris Johnson promised that he would lead the country out of the EU by the deadline – with or without an agreement.
Parliament, however, opposed the no-deal scenario, with the Labour party and several Tory rebels seeking to make that option impossible.
UK Parliament, however, stated that London needs more time, forcing Johnson to send the EU a request for another delay.
Johnson, however, sent a separate letter to Brussels, explaining that the request was coming from the House of Commons, and not from the government.
The MPs voted to request a delay until 31 January 2020, and Brussels approved the deadline. However, the UK can leave the bloc before the date by ratifying Johnson's deal – in that case, Brexit will be delivered a month after the vote.
The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.
Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.
The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.
In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.
A user comment will be deleted if it:
does not correspond with the subject of the post;
promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
contains links to viruses and malicious software;
is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
“floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.
The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.
All comments
Show new comments (0)