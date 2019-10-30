Two Men Detained on Suspicion of 'Planning Terror Attack' in Salford - Photo, Video

Reports say there are road closures in place at Deansgate heading towards Salford due to the ongoing police operation.

Greater Manchester Police have detained two men on suspicion for preparing an act of terrorism in Salford.

"A precautionary cordon is currently in place around the Range Rover on Deansgate after suspicious items were discovered in the car", a spokesperson said.

The police have posted an official statement on their Twitter page.

Something is afoot near Deansgate station. deansgate completely closed pic.twitter.com/ui9hRFSBf4 — Simon Wharton (@Psychobel) October 30, 2019

This is the scene on Deansgate. Police have cordoned off the road after two men were arrested earlier on suspicion of terror offences pic.twitter.com/OrB5ijrxBg — Damon Wilkinson (@DamonWilkinson6) October 30, 2019

According to Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick, as many as 24 terrorist plots have been foiled in the United Kingdom since April 2017 to October 2019.

The terror threat has remained high in the United Kingdom in recent years. In 2017, the country has faced a number of bloody terror acts — the Westminster attack, the Manchester Arena bombing, the London Bridge and Finsbury Park attacks and the Parsons Green train bombing — that claimed a total of 36 lives.