Former Home Secretary Amber Rudd Says She Will Not Stand in the Forthcoming General Election

"I'm not finished with politics, I'm just not standing at this election", Amber Rudd told the Evening Standard.
According to the former home secretary, she spoke to Boris Johnson, and she will be "leaving the House of Commons on perfectly good terms with the Prime Minister, and says: " I want him to succeed".
Moving on. Good luck to colleagues in forthcoming GE. Amber Rudd reveals she will not stand at next general election https://t.co/MPkxUrQa3b— Amber Rudd MP (@AmberRuddHR) October 30, 2019
