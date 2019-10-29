UK Parliament Debates Johnson's Motion to Hold Early Election - Video

Last week, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson proposed holding snap elections, explaining their necessity by the lack of a parliamentary majority and the resulting failure to approve a Brexit deal with the EU. He believes that after the election, a new parliament and government will be able to ratify the deal.

The UK Parliament is voting on Prime Minister Johnson's call to hold a general election on 12 December.

Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn earlier stated that he would support an early election for Britain because the prospect of withdrawing from the EU without a deal has been taken off the table.

Johnson needed the support of two-thirds of the House of Commons, or 434 votes, to announce an early election in a previous bill. Two hundred ninety-nine parliamentarians voted for the election, while 70 voted against. The prime minister then said he would introduce a short bill about holding elections on 12 December, requiring a simple majority.

