Two People Reportedly Injured in Shooting in Front of Bayonne Mosque, Southern France

A man has been arrested after he opened fire earlier in the day in front of the Bayonne mosque in the Pyrénées-Atlantiques department, southern France, police said.

Several shots were fired at the mosque in Bayonne, on Rue Joseph Latxague, various French media outlets reported, adding that a car was also set on fire. The national police of Pyrénées-Atlantiques stated on Twitter that the attacker has been arrested.

The elderly man, armed with a gun, injured at least two people at 3:15 p.m. local time (2:15 p.m. GMT), reports say. Conflicting reports suggest that the man is in his sixties or eighties. The attacker reportedly tried to throw an incendiary device at the building.

According to Reuters, citing a police source, the shooter had right-wing connections and has been a candidate for Marine Le Pen's party.

Intervention de police en cours Rue Joseph Latxague à #Bayonne. Un individu interpellé.

Merci de respecter le périmètre de sécurité et les consignes des policiers mobilisés. pic.twitter.com/qVf6ibMQlQ — Police nationale 64 (@PoliceNat64) October 28, 2019

Pyrénées-Atlantiques prefecture announced in a statement that the victims were two elderly men, 74 and 78 years of age.

Communiqué de la préfecture des Pyrénées-Atlantiques suite à l'arrestation rapide de l’auteur des coups de feu à l’entrée de la mosquée de Bayonne. pic.twitter.com/AugO8qnR8d — Préfet des Pyrénées-Atlantiques (@Prefet64) October 28, 2019

French media reported that the gunman fled after the shooting. He was arrested at his home in Saint-Martin-de-Seignanx in the Landes.

