Driver of Lorry in Which 39 Dead Migrants Were Found Appears Before UK Magistrates Court - Video

A man from Northern Ireland was detained by the UK police last week on suspicion of conspiracy to traffic people and manslaughter after the shocking discovery of 39 dead bodies in his truck’s container on 23 October.

Maurice Robinson, the driver of a lorry, where migrants from China and Vietnam died, appears before the Magistrates Court in Chelmsford.

According to police, 31 men and 8 women were hiding in a container that entered the country from Belgium on 19 October. The officers noted, however, that most or even all of the migrants were already dead when they were loaded onto Robinson’s vehicle in London.

The authorities also arrested 3 other people on 39 counts of manslaughter and human trafficking.

