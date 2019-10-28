Register
09:40 GMT +328 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A woman wearing a hijab

    Britain Secretly Plans to Repatriate Daesh Brides and Their Kids - Report

    CC0
    Europe
    Get short URL
    131
    Subscribe

    Former Shadow Home Secretary and former Brexit Secretary David Davis has said Britain risks becoming a “shameful anomaly” if it doesn’t repatriate its nationals.

    The Sunday Times, citing government correspondence, has reported that the United Kingdom is preparing to send British women who joined the Daesh* terrorist group and their kids back to the country. Ministers have even purportedly admitted that the government’s stance on the issue has evolved over time.

    Aid organisations estimate that at least 30 British women and 60 children born to British mothers are now living in a camp for Daesh relatives in Syria. The Times cited two government source who reportedly said that Prime Minister Johnson had ordered the government to repatriate some of the children. Another Whitehall source cited by the newspaper supposedly said that each child would be considered on a case-by-case basis.

    The Times claims the Home Office and the Ministry of Defence oppose these plans, with the Home Office concerned that it would have to put Daesh brides under surveillance if they accompany their children.

    Among the women who could be repatriated is Tooba Gondal, a 25-year-old Londoner, who is accused of being a Daesh recruiter and propagandist. The Times says the government is allegedly seeking information about her children who were born to different fathers. One of them was a Daesh suicide bomber. Gondal herself wrote a letter to the British public at the end of September in which she offered an apology and begged the government to let her and her children return to Britain. “I want to face justice in a British court. I wish to redeem myself. I would like Britain to accept my apology and give me another chance”, wrote Tooba Gondal.

    Former Shadow Home Secretarty and Brexit Secretary David Davis said children born to British mothers, who fled Britain to join the terrorist group, should not be punished for the mistakes committed by their parents. In an article in The Times, Davis stressed that if the government doesn’t address this problem, those children will become Britain’s enemies in the future.

    "Most of the British children are in camps with their mothers, some of whom were children themselves when they were groomed to travel to Syria. There is no excuse whatsoever to abandon these children. Indeed they are the legal responsibility of the British state. Other countries have already repatriated their nationals. The UK is risking being a shameful anomaly on the international stage. The time to act is now”, David Davis wrote in The Times.

    The British government previously claimed it had no way of getting British nationals, who had joined Daesh, out of Syria. One of the most high-profile cases is Shamima Begum, a young woman, who travelled to Syria along with two other girls in 2015. Claiming to be concerned about the health of her child, born to a Daesh fighter, Begum wanted to return to the United Kingdom, although she did not regret joining the terrorist group.

    After this and other controversial statements, the Home Office deprived Begum of her citizenship, which prompted huge public discussions in Britain. Her parents along with relatives of other British nationals, stripped of their citizenship due to terror related charges, are challenging the Home Office decision in courts.

    *Daesh, also known as ISIS/IS/Islamic State, is a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries.

    Tags:
    UK Defense Ministry, Home Office, Tooba Gondal, Shamima Begum, David Davis, Boris Johnson, United Kingdom, repatriation, Syria, Daesh, Daesh brides
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Model Madalina Ghenea on the red carpet at the premiere of The Irishman during the 14th Rome Film Festival
    This Week in Pictures: 19-25 October
    Geography With Trump
    Geography With Trump
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse