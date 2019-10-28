Russia to Perform Observation Flight Over Latvia From 28 October to 1 November - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian military will perform an observation flight over Latvia from 28 October to 1 November, the head of Russian Defence Ministry's National Nuclear Risk Reduction Centre, Sergei Ryzhkov, said.

"As part of the implementation of the international Open Skies Treaty, Russia plans to conduct an observation flight on a Russian observation aircraft An-30B over Latvia," Ryzhkov told the official newspaper of the Russian Armed Forces, Krasnaya Zvezda (Red Star).

The flight will be conducted from Monday through Friday from Riga airfield. The flight's maximum range is 800 kilometers (about 500 miles).

In addition, from 28 October to 1 November, the joint mission of Sweden, Denmark and Norway will perform an observation flight over Russia on Swedish observation aircraft SAAB-340 from Kubinka airfield.

The Open Skies Treaty was signed in Helsinki on 24 March, 1992.

Currently, it comprises 34 member-states. Russia ratified the treaty in May 2001. The parties to the treaty may fly over each other’s territories in order to control military activities.