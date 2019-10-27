Three People Arrested in Connection With Essex Truck Tragedy Released on Bail - Police

Earlier, a truck container with 39 dead bodies, 38 of which are adults and one is a teenager, was found in UK southeastern Essex county.

Police in Essex said that three people arrested earlier in connection with the investigation into the deaths of 39 people in a truck container have been released on bail.

According to a police statement, a man and a woman from Warrington have both been released on bail until 11 November, while a man from Northern Ireland has been bailed until 13 Novebmer.

The container with the 39 bodies was recovered in the Waterglade Industrial Park early on Wednesday. The list of the victims includes citizens of China and Vietnam. Five people, including the truck driver, were arrested following the incident.

According to the Belgian officials, the people trapped in the container spent at least 10 hours at the temperature of minus 25 degrees Celsius after they had arrived at the port of Zeebrugge on Tuesday afternoon.