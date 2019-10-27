The violent protests have been ongoing in Spain’s secessionist Catalonia region since 14 October, when the Supreme Court sentenced several Catalan politicians to lengthy prison terms over their involvement in the semi-autonomous region's 2017 unsanctioned independence referendum. Hundreds of protesters have since been injured and/or detained.

At the same time, on Saturday, the right-wing Vox party organized a rally “in defence of the unity of Spain” in central Madrid that gathered 20,000 people.

Vox leader Santiago Abascal called on the Spanish government to ban the Catalan separatist parties, suspend Catalonia’s autonomy and detain Torra.

Follow Sputnik feed to find out more.