Russia’s High Jumper Lasitskene Crowned Women's European Athlete of Year – Association

“[Norwegian runner] Karsten Warholm from Norway and Authorised Neutral Athlete Mariya Lasitskene were crowned European Athletes of the Year at the annual Golden Tracks award ceremony which took place in Tallinn, Estonia on Saturday (26),” the EAA said.
Lasitskene said that it was an honor for her to receive this award.
“It is a huge honour to win this award and be recognised as the Athlete of the Year by European Athletics ... It has been a great year for me and it was a thrill to become the first high jumper to win the World Championships on three occasions,” she said at the ceremony.
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
Вау... 🔥Лучшая легкоатлетка года в Европе... Геннадий Гарикович @gennadygabrilyan, без вас ничего этого бы не было! Спасибо всем за поддержку! 💋 / Wow... 🔥 Women's European Athlete of the Year... Nothing would happen with out my coach. Thanks everyone for your support 💋 @europeanathletics #goldentracks #cska #highjump #trackandfield #nike
Lasitskene, 26, won 22 out of 24 her competitions this season, including the Glasgow 2019 European Athletics Indoor Championship and the World Championship in Qatar’s Doha.
