Fifth Suspect Arrested in Connection With Truck Tragedy as UK Police Struggle to Identify Victims

The arrest comes as UK investigators continue to question four people about the 39 migrant deaths, an incident which is said to have created the biggest British murder investigation since the July 2005 Jihadist suicide bombings in London.

A fifth person has been arrested in connection with the death of 39 migrants who died after being locked in a freezing cold container bound for the UK, The Daily Mail reports.

The man, who was reportedly in his twenties, was detained after he got off a ferry on Saturday afternoon. He is thought to be from Northern Ireland.

It was preceded by a blue Scania truck that the man was driving being impounded by the police.

Earlier, UK police in Essex said that all of the 39 victims are already out of the truck and in a mortuary, where autopsies are yet to be conducted.

According to Detective Chief Inspector Martin Pasmore, the victims have yet to be identified amid social media reports that many of the victims were from Vietnam.

He spoke after the Mirror cited unnamed sources as saying that 39 migrants who were frozen to death left “bloody handprints” on the walls and doors of the container.

“When the door of the container was opened, first responders were shocked to see dozens of dead bodies piled on top of one another. The bodies closest to the doors had foam coming from their mouths and were in the early stages of rigour mortis,” the sources claimed.

This came as police continue to question four people about the migrant deaths.

On October 25, British police officers reportedly detained a 48-year-old-man from Northern Ireland on suspicion of conspiracy to traffic people and manslaughter.

Also, the police arrested another man named Thomas Maher along with his wife, Joanna Maher, both 38 years old, from Warrington in England. The two were arrested on 39 counts of manslaughter and people trafficking.

Police also added that, “a 25-year-old man arrested on Wednesday [October 23] on suspicion of murder remains in custody”.

They referred to Mo Robinson, the lorry driver who picked up the box containing the 39 migrants from the Purfleet Docs on the River Thames in the early hours of Tuesday after it had travelled on a freight ship from Belgium.

European police believe that the migrants entered the refrigerated container before they got to a port in Belgium in order to avoid detection from the authorities.