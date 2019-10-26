New Book Reveals Theresa May as ‘Surly’, ’Not Particularly Pleasant’ and a ‘Terrible Campaigner’

Many past British Prime Ministers have had biographies written about them that they would no doubt rather not read. However, an upcoming book about former Prime Minister Theresa May’s time in No.10 seems particularly damning.

Former UK Prime Minister Theresa May was “surly” and “not particularly pleasant” during the 2017 UK general election campaign according to new revelations in a new book written by Historian Sir Anthony Seldon.

Mr Seldon’s book reveals, among other things, how Theresa May’s key aide Fiona Hill essentially became her full-time “minder” as key political staffers became “so alarmed by Miss May’s state of mind” as she apparently “began to crumble” under the pressure of the campaign.

The book, titled ‘May at 10,’ also reportedly reveals how Theresa May’s “introverted” leadership character caused her to essentially struggle as Prime Minister. Former aides reportedly told Mr Seldon that Miss May tried to avoid talking to journalists as much as possible. “This is not what I believe in,” Miss May is said to have once confessed to her aides.

Fiona Hill allegedly said that she would travel with Miss May during the 2017 campaign trail, and that the entire time Miss May “was surly and not particularly pleasant” and that “she was very quiet and seemed unhappy.”

Sir Anthony also writes that Miss May was, “riddled with anxiety about herself and the result” during the 2017 election campaign.

Even more alarmingly, one aide told Mr Seldon that May “was a terrible campaigner.”

“She came across grumpy, entitled and expecting to win, and then visibly irritated when she came under scrutiny,” the aide added.

A number of users on Twitter expressed that they hardly found the book's apparently 'revelations' very revealing.

Wow, what a revealing book. Certainly nobody would have known that without this new book revealing such startling and unknown information.

Does it also reveal whether water is wet or the astonishing truth about the Pope's religion? — Ashles (@Ashles3000) October 26, 2019

shock! Would never have guessed it. Out of her depth in every department she was in. — Cholmondley Warner II (@Nigel42) October 26, 2019

Don’t need a book, we noticed. — PendleHill 🇬🇧 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇪🇺 (@pop_hill) October 26, 2019

We don’t need a book to tell us that! We all witnessed it!! — May Rene Joseph (@MzMayRene) October 26, 2019

The Conservative party faced off against the Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour Party in 2017 hoping to secure a parliamentary majority in order to guarantee an easy win for getting Brexit through parliament. However, although they won the election, The Tories lost 13 seats and its majority in parliament, while the Labour Party made unprecedented gains.

Sir Anthony Seldon’s book is due to hit bookshelves in the UK on November 7th.