Register
17:18 GMT +326 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Galileo satellite system

    UK Should Ditch Plans for GPS to Rival Galileo as MOD System 'Already Available' Claims Scientist

    ESA/J.Huart
    Europe
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe

    The UK has been accelerating plans to develop its own global navigation satellite system after its exclusion from secure aspects of Galileo as a result of Brexit.

    A satellite scientist on Friday proposed the UK Government ditch plans for the country’s own full-blown GPS system, while suggesting that an MOD defence program called Skynet 6 be used to piggyback a system to rival the EU's Galileo, reported the Daily Express.

    Stuart Eves, a satellite systems engineer whose CV includes a 16-year-career with the Ministry of Defence, told the tabloid that instead of attempting to build a hugely expensive rival to Galileo, the UK should instead develop a system based on geosynchronous satellites similar to India's Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System (IRNSS), or the Japan's Quasi-Zenith Satellite System (QZSS).

    This would provide a regional navigation system far more affordable than a large global network.

    "The MOD is already planning to launch a new generation of geosynchronous communications satellites called Skynet 6, which could also host the navigation system at little extra cost. I don't think it would be exaggerating to say that this solution would save the UK billions of pounds," claimed Eves.

    The expert lambasted the feasibility study for the UK’s own GPS system as a “waste of money,” adding:

    "The whole project is a waste of money. The satellite constellation would be expensive, the large rockets required to launch them even more so and the orbits and the rockets required for the system they're proposing are incompatible with launch from Scotland, so we'd have to go overseas for this element of the system.”

    Simmering row over Galileo

    Galileo is a global navigation satellite system (GNSS) that went live in 2016, created by the European Union through the European GNSS Agency (GSA).

    The complete 30-satellite Galileo system (24 operational and 6 active spares) is expected by 2020.

    The €10 billion project, named after Italian astronomer Galileo Galilei, is aimed towards providing an independent high-precision positioning system for European nations.

    This NASA artist's concept shows the Galileo spacecraft flying by Jupiter's volcanic moon Io (L) and the gigantic planet (R).
    © AFP 2019 / NASA
    This NASA artist's concept shows the Galileo spacecraft flying by Jupiter's volcanic moon Io (L) and the gigantic planet (R).

    Despite having invested upwards of £1billion in the Galileo project, with British scientists involved in the core aspects of its development, the UK is being frozen out of the secure aspects of the system over Brexit.

    Galileo‘s Public Regulated Service (PRS) — a secure and encrypted signal used for defence and government purposes — is meant to be restricted to EU members.

    In March 2018, the European Commission confirmed the UK was likely to be frozen out of some aspects of the project, especially relating to Galileo’s PRS.

    Then Prime Minister Theresa May had blamed the end of the negotiations in 2018 on the European Commission’s “decision to bar the UK from being fully involved in developing all aspects of Galileo,” stating:

    “I cannot let our Armed Services depend on a system we cannot be sure of. And as a global player with world-class engineers and steadfast allies around the world we are not short of options.”

    The developments forced Britain to step up plans to develop its own global navigation satellite system.

    The UK Space Agency recently announced it is seeking organisations interested in investigating and developing concepts for satellite system receivers for a future UK global navigation satellite system.

    The best ideas could be awarded contracts in a later stage of the competition under the Small Business Research Initiative (SBRI).

    Related:

    SoXSA Director Explains What Exclusion From Galileo Means for London
    UK Vows to Develop its Own Satellite Navigation if Pushed out of Galileo
    Operation of European Global Navigation Satellite System Galileo Partially Restored - Report
    UK Seeking to Enlist 'Five Eyes' Allies’ Support for Satellite to Rival EU’s Galileo - Report
    Tags:
    GPS, GPS, UK Space Agency, Britain, Galileo navigation system, Galileo satellite, Galileo program, Galileo
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Model Madalina Ghenea on the red carpet at the premiere of The Irishman during the 14th Rome Film Festival
    This Week in Pictures: 19-25 October
    Geography With Trump
    Geography With Trump
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse