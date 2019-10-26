Register
15:47 GMT +326 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    British pounds

    Wales Bureaucrat Paid Over $1 Mln Not to Work Withdraws Vacation Pay Claims - Report

    © Photo : Pixabay
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 20
    Subscribe

    The sacked council chief executive gained the national spotlight late last week, after he demanded some £160,000 ($205,000 US) in ‘holiday pay’, despite the fact that he hasn’t had to show up for work since March 2013.

    Former Caerphilly Council head Anthony O’Sullivan has withdrawn his claim for £160,000 in holiday pay he previously calculated had been owed to him, Wales Online has reported.

    O’Sullivan was finally dismissed by the council earlier this month after spending over six years on fully paid “gardening leave,” during which he continued to receive his full £137,000 pounds a year salary, collecting an impressive £822,000 pounds ($1.05 million) for doing absolutely nothing during the period.

    He raised the eyebrows of Brits everywhere and made it into the pages of the national media late last week after claiming that he was still owed over £319,000 pounds in additional compensation, including £160,000 in holiday pay, as well as reimbursement for elections he couldn’t participate in, a pay hike he didn’t get and for legal fees he had incurred during a criminal case.

    According to Wales Online, vacation pay aside, Mr. O’Sullivan still wants compensation for his other expenses, with the council expected to hold a special closed-door meeting on Monday to discuss his claims.

    O’Sullivan was suspended in March 2013 amid allegations that he had given unlawful pay raises to himself and two of his senior colleagues. The district auditor later found him to have acted “unlawfully.” But he remained on the council’s payroll until earlier this month. His deputy Nigel Barnett and head of legal services Daniel Perkins agreed to compensation of close to £300,000 between the two of them after criminal charges related to the pay raise were dropped in 2015.

    Earlier this month after finally getting sacked, Mr. O’Sullivan said he had “nothing to apologise to people in Caerphilly for,” and noted that he would appeal the decision at an employment tribunal, calling his dismissal a “travesty” and saying that he had been the target of a “vicious media campaign.”

    O’Sullivan became a minor celebrity online thanks to the media’s coverage of his compensation demands, with social media users accusing him of “greed,” “corruption,” "unbelievable arrogance," and lambasting him for “stealing from people who can least afford to be stolen from” in a depressed constituency, with one user writing that the scandal was “a stain on Wales as a country and govt.”

    Related:

    British Surgeon Warns About Teens Seeking Botox-Induced ‘Ivanka Look’, Calls For Gov't Action
    Twitter Erupts Over British PM Johnson’s 'Dead in Ditch' Promise and Unsigned Letter to EU
    EU Should Deny Brexit Extension and Heed British Public – Ex-Adviser to UK Cabinet Minister
    Rep. Katie Hill Threatens To Sue British Tabloid Over Alleged Nude Photos Of Her
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Model Madalina Ghenea on the red carpet at the premiere of The Irishman during the 14th Rome Film Festival
    This Week in Pictures: 19-25 October
    Geography With Trump
    Geography With Trump
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse