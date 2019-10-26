Register
26 October 2019
    Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visit the Andalusian Gardens in Rabat, Morocco, 25 February 2019. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are on a three day visit to the country.

    Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Photo Seemingly Missing From Buckingham Palace Table

    © AP Photo / Facundo Arrizabalaga
    An ITV documentary, “Harry & Meghan: An African Journey,” which debuted 20 October and looks at the toll that media scrutiny has taken on the UK royal couple, has generated a media backlash, with royal watchers claiming it had broken all the normal royal family rules.

    A picture of Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle seems to be conspicuously absent from a table in Buckingham Palace’s audience room, writes the Daily Mail.

    A framed portrait of the royal couple had pride of place in the Queen's audience room.

    However, it had disappeared on 22 October, as apparently evidenced in a snap taken during a private meeting between Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and the High Commissioner for Grenada, Kisha Alexander-Grant.

    Photographs show a small table with a red and white lamp and a small clock with two framed pictures, one showing Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, the other showing Prince William together with Prince Harry in their military uniforms.

    The picture of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex appeared after their May 2018 wedding and showed Harry wearing a blue suit facing Meghan wearing a figure-hugging dress.

    It was there on 24 July, when the Queen met Boris Johnson to appoint him Prime Minister.

    Buckingham Palace has not commented on the issue.

    This isn't the first time a picture has been removed from a prominent place in the Audience Room.

    The news comes amid fallout from the recent ITV documentary, “Harry & Meghan: An African Journey,” which debuted 20 October in the UK.

    In it the royal couple opens up about their family, the pressures of being royals, and the rumours that have plagued them of late.

    The Duchess of Sussex was close to tears as she confessed that the constant media coverage had taken its toll on her, describing herself as having felt "vulnerable" while speaking about being a new mom.

    In the documentary, Prince Harry also hinted at the ongoing rumoured rift between him and his older brother William, 37.

    “Inevitably stuff happens. But we’re brothers, we’ll always be brothers. We’re certainly on different paths at the moment. I’ll always be there for him and as I know, he’ll always be there for me… The majority of stuff is created out of nothing,” said Prince Harry.

    Numerous sources have long insisted there were deep tensions between the two after Harry revealed he wanted to marry former American actress Meghan after less than a year of dating.

    Britain's Prince Harry, left, and best man Prince William arrive for the wedding ceremony at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, near London, England, Saturday, May 19, 2018.
    © AP Photo / Gareth Fuller
    Britain's Prince Harry, left, and best man Prince William arrive for the wedding ceremony at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, near London, England, Saturday, May 19, 2018.

    William was said to have cautioned Harry over the whirlwind romance, leaving Harry reportedly angry and hurt.

    Royal commentators cited by The Guardian questioned the wisdom of Harry and Meghan agreeing to a highly emotional TV interview about their treatment at the hands of the press, and claimed the senior royals are “very worried” about the direction the “divisive” couple are heading in.

     

