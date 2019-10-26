Pro-Independence Protesters Gather in Support of Jailed Catalan Leaders in Barcelona – Video

Protesters flood the streets of Barcelona on Saturday in support of jailed Catalan leaders over their involvement in an independence referendum.

The violent protests have been ongoing in Catalonia since 14 October, when Spain's Supreme Court sentenced several Catalan politicians to lengthy prison terms over their involvement in the semi-autonomous Spanish region's 2017 independence referendum. Hundreds of protesters have since been injured and detained.

Hundreds of people, including 300 policemen, have been injured and around 200 detained since the beginning of the protests.

