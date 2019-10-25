Twitter Fumes as Lazio Fans Make ‘Nazi Salutes’ While Marching Through Glasgow

The Italian football club’s fans were apparently seen walking along Buchanan Street, with many of them allegedly raising their right hand while chanting “fascist songs”.

As Celtic emerged victorious from its recent Europa League match against Lazio, it appears that a large group of the Italian football club’s fans were spotted making Nazi salutes prior to the game, according to the Independent.

The fans were reportedly caught on camera as they were walking up Buchanan Street in Glasgow, “with many seen raising their right hand while chanting fascist songs.”

According to the newspaper, “specialist anti-mafia police” had been deployed in order to keep tabs on the Lazio ultras who “have a reputation for fascist gestures and racist chanting.”

This development has apparently also caught the eye of a number of social media users who seemed less than thrilled by the Lazio fans’ manners.

Lazio fans paraded through Glasgow giving the Nazi salute, Celtic fans replied with a picture of Mussolini hanging upside down after being executed by a Communist partisan fighter pic.twitter.com/P4H7JcJsIm — Jorge Martin (@marxistJorge) 24 октября 2019 г.

It’s 2019 and lazio supporters are running around doing the nazi salute... I don’t want to be Italian anymore ... Jfc. — Spooky Spidey (@SpideyAtLaw) 25 октября 2019 г.

#Lazio fans in Glasgow doing the nazi salute and singing fascist songs... So police don’t do anything about this, but they beat up people fighting for their independence in #Catalonia 🤔 — anafvoliveira (@anafvoliveira1) 24 октября 2019 г.

I just saw someone explain away that video of Lazio fans doing a Nazi salute in Glasgow by saying it's a Roman gesture that pre-dates Hitler, as evidenced by "Oath of the Horatii" (Jacques-Louis David, 1784) and I want to die. pic.twitter.com/Dq8OdbC26m — Lady Doritos (@knitmeg) 24 октября 2019 г.

Last year, a number of Lazio’s die-hard fans stirred a controversy by declaring the first 10 rows of their home stadium's Curva Nord stand "sacred," saying that no females were allowed in the "trenches."

And in 2017, some of the club’s ultras creating posted stickers of Holocaust victim Anne Frank wearing the jersey of Lazio’s arch-rivals, Roma.