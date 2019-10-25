Russian Journalists Working in France Continue Facing Discrimination - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian journalists working in France continue facing discrimination from French authorities, and unduly prolonged checks of Russian journalists during their EU trips are becoming more frequent, Aleksey Paramonov, the director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's First European Department, said in an interview.

"Russian journalists working in France continue facing a special, in many ways discriminating attitude from the country's authorities. The Elysee Palace and the French Foreign Ministry regularly deny accreditation to journalists working for RT, for Ruptly video agency, which is part of the RT network, and for Sputnik, to their events," Paramonov said.

Sputnik news agency no longer receives information letters from the French authorities, according to the diplomat. Moreover, the French Foreign Ministry has been ignoring Sputnik and Ruptly's requests for receiving press passes for over a year, even though all the formalities have been observed, Paramonov added.

"Apart from that, unduly prolonged checks of Russian journalists by police officers and border guards during trips within the European Union have recently become more frequent. RIA Novosti journalists are subject to such checks especially often," Paramonov went on to say.