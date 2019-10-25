Register
00:34 GMT +325 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search

    Mounting Opposition Threatens to Defeat Johnson’s Early Vote Motion

    © AP Photo / Kirsty Wigglesworth
    Europe
    Get short URL
    1 0 0
    Subscribe

    LONDON (Sputnik) - British parliamentary opposition looked desperate on Thursday to defeat a motion for a snap election that Prime Minister Boris Johnson will make next week in a bid to break deadlock over his Brexit offer.

    Johnson said lawmakers would have all the time between now and the dissolution of parliament to pore over the Brexit bill if they backed a 12 December general election in a vote on Monday.

    Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said his party wanted an election but the priority was avoiding a no-deal Brexit. He said the European Union needed to say whether it would grant a Brexit delay before he considers a snap vote.

    "Take the no-deal off the table and we will absolutely support the election. I’ve been calling for an election ever since the last one because this country needs one in order to deal with all the social injustices but no-deal must be taken off the table," he said.

    Liberal Democrat Jo Swinson accused Johnson of dangling an election in front of lawmakers to distract them from his failed attempt to take the United Kingdom out of the bloc "do or die, come what may."

    "He is in a mess of his own making and while we still don’t have an extension from the EU we are not going to vote for an election while there still might be a risk of a no-deal Brexit," she told reporters.

    If it so happens that the UK needs to have a general election, she added, Liberal Democrats "are up for the fight and we will make our message about stopping Brexit."

    Nicola Sturgeon, the Scottish first minister and leader of the Scottish National Party, also suggested that the prime minister was trying to entice the parliament with the prospect of an election to get his own way.

    "So Johnson appears to be saying to MPs ‘if you vote for an election, I’ll bring back my bad Brexit bill and try to drag us out of the EU before we go to the polls’. Elections should be exercises in letting voters decide, not devices for charlatans to get their own way," she wrote.

    The European Union is expected to say whether it will grant an extension to Brexit by the end of this week. The British government asked for it to be pushed back to 31 January next year. The UK was to leave the union in a week.

    Related:

    UK Parliament Discusses Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Brexit Deal - Video
    UK PM Johnson Hails ‘Great New Deal' on Brexit, Urges MPs to Ratify it at ‘Super Saturday’ Sitting
    UK Parl't Speaker Bercow Blocks New Vote on Johnson's Brexit Deal
    UK PM Johnson and Labour Leader Corbyn Participate in Debate on Parliamentary Agenda - Video
    Tags:
    vote, Brexit, Boris Johnson, UK
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Italian actress Martina Stella on the red carpet during the 14th Rome Film Festival
    Beauty and Provocation Italian Style: The Red Carpet Look From the Rome Film Festival
    Hyperbolic Hanging
    Hyperbolic Hanging
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse