Nine Migrants Found Alive in Lorry in Kent Hours After Discovery of 39 Bodies in Essex

Nine migrants have been found alive inside a lorry that was stopped in Kent on the M20 motorway, Sky News reported, citing the city's police spokesman. The police were reportedly informed of the lorry at 3.40pm and eventually stopped the vehicle for checks, finding the passengers alive.
"Nine people are now being checked as a precaution by the South East Coast Ambulance Service before they are passed to Home Office immigration officers", Kent police spokesman said.
