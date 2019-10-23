Register
20:43 GMT +323 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Meghan Markle arrives at ELLE's 6th annual Women in Television celebration at the Sunset Tower Hotel on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2016, in Los Angeles.

    ‘Don't Try to Garner Sympathy’: African-American Host Scolds Meghan Markle Over Tearful Interview

    © AP Photo / Jordan Strauss
    Europe
    Get short URL
    140
    Subscribe

    The bombshell interview with the US actress-turned-British royal, in which she complained about the pressure she is under as a new member of the monarchy, was fully released on Sunday, but debate over her emotional confession doesn’t seem to have cooled down. Wendy Williams, famous for her spats with celebrities, has decided to chime in as well.

    Wendy Williams has confronted Prince Harry’s wife, former actress Meghan Markle, over an emotional confession about her struggle to become part of the royal family and the pressures of life in the spotlight due to the recently released documentary Harry & Meghan: An African Journey.

    "Meghan, nobody feels sorry for you. You knew what you were signing up for girl! You knew exactly what you were doing. And I applaud her plot-ation on the royal situation. But please, don't try to garner sympathy from us. You knew what you were doing", the host said on her Wendy Williams Show.

    The host, who has been quite outspoken about her attitude to different celebrities in the past, also suggested that the Sussexes could get away from the British tabloids by staying in America or Africa. According to Williams, having a place in three countries, including the UK, could be a way out.

    She also expressed a critical opinion about the new royal, who married Prince Harry in 2018, noting that although she likes the two, there is also “something about her”, she said, summing up her feelings.

    "And you know what girl, Meghan, don't be surprised that the paparazzi are everywhere. Of course, because you're now a royal. They weren't following you when you were on Suits, we didn't even know who you were except when you came for employment here at Wendy and wanted to be one of our runway models", she concluded.

    In her bombshell interview, which became part of the ITV film titled Harry & Meghan: An African Journey, released on Sunday, Meghan Markle, who gave birth to her son Archie earlier this year, admitted that her friends had advised her against entering into a relationship with Harry, warning: “The British tabloids will destroy your life".

    But as she said, scrutiny “completely tracks” for her if things are fair, but “when people are saying things that are just untrue, and are being told they are untrue but they’re still allowed to say them, I don’t know anybody in the world that would feel that’s OK".

    The Duchess confessed that she has tried to keep a stiff upper lip, but noted that this attitude is probably damaging. In a clip from a behind-the-scenes documentary that went viral before the premiere, she acknowledged that she is “not ok”.

    The interview came shortly after an announcement that Prince Harry is filing a lawsuit against the Daily Mail and DMG media over allegations that they unlawfully published the Duchess’ letter to her father. The Prince also filed a suit against The Sun and the Daily Mirror over allegations of phone hacking.

    “My deepest fear is history repeating itself. I’ve seen what happens when someone I love is commoditised to the point that they are no longer treated or seen as a real person”, the royal said as he broke the news, referring to his mother Princess Diana, who also faced intense pressure from the media.

    Related:

    Prince Harry Gets Emotional While Talking About Meghan Markle’s Pregnancy - Video
    Meghan Markle Reveals Friends Warned Against Marrying Harry Saying Tabloids Would ‘Destroy’ her Life
    Meghan Markle Tearfully Admits She Is 'Not Ok' in Emotional Interview - Video
    Tags:
    media coverage, tabloids, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, UK, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Winners of Nikon Small World Photomicrography Competition - 2019
    Hyperbolic Hanging
    Hyperbolic Hanging
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse