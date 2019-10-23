‘Don't Try to Garner Sympathy’: African-American Host Scolds Meghan Markle Over Tearful Interview

The bombshell interview with the US actress-turned-British royal, in which she complained about the pressure she is under as a new member of the monarchy, was fully released on Sunday, but debate over her emotional confession doesn’t seem to have cooled down. Wendy Williams, famous for her spats with celebrities, has decided to chime in as well.

Wendy Williams has confronted Prince Harry’s wife, former actress Meghan Markle, over an emotional confession about her struggle to become part of the royal family and the pressures of life in the spotlight due to the recently released documentary Harry & Meghan: An African Journey.

"Meghan, nobody feels sorry for you. You knew what you were signing up for girl! You knew exactly what you were doing. And I applaud her plot-ation on the royal situation. But please, don't try to garner sympathy from us. You knew what you were doing", the host said on her Wendy Williams Show.

The host, who has been quite outspoken about her attitude to different celebrities in the past, also suggested that the Sussexes could get away from the British tabloids by staying in America or Africa. According to Williams, having a place in three countries, including the UK, could be a way out.

She also expressed a critical opinion about the new royal, who married Prince Harry in 2018, noting that although she likes the two, there is also “something about her”, she said, summing up her feelings.

"And you know what girl, Meghan, don't be surprised that the paparazzi are everywhere. Of course, because you're now a royal. They weren't following you when you were on Suits, we didn't even know who you were except when you came for employment here at Wendy and wanted to be one of our runway models", she concluded.

In her bombshell interview, which became part of the ITV film titled Harry & Meghan: An African Journey, released on Sunday, Meghan Markle, who gave birth to her son Archie earlier this year, admitted that her friends had advised her against entering into a relationship with Harry, warning: “The British tabloids will destroy your life".

But as she said, scrutiny “completely tracks” for her if things are fair, but “when people are saying things that are just untrue, and are being told they are untrue but they’re still allowed to say them, I don’t know anybody in the world that would feel that’s OK".

The Duchess confessed that she has tried to keep a stiff upper lip, but noted that this attitude is probably damaging. In a clip from a behind-the-scenes documentary that went viral before the premiere, she acknowledged that she is “not ok”.

The interview came shortly after an announcement that Prince Harry is filing a lawsuit against the Daily Mail and DMG media over allegations that they unlawfully published the Duchess’ letter to her father. The Prince also filed a suit against The Sun and the Daily Mirror over allegations of phone hacking.

“My deepest fear is history repeating itself. I’ve seen what happens when someone I love is commoditised to the point that they are no longer treated or seen as a real person”, the royal said as he broke the news, referring to his mother Princess Diana, who also faced intense pressure from the media.