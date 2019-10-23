Teen Suspect Arrested After Stabbing Attack in McDonalds in Manchester - Reports

According to Sky News, Greater Manchester Police responded to a call after several people were injured in the Harpurhey Shopping Centre. Law enforcement officers arrested a teenager on suspicion of the assault, but at the moment there is no official information about the perpetrator.
Users have shared several videos showing traces of blood on the floor following the assault.
Stabbing in McDonald’s Harpurhey #manchester #stab #stabbing #harpurhey #stab @MENnewsdesk @gmpolice pic.twitter.com/vDMGpbHsTC— min (@minahil_rehmat) October 23, 2019
