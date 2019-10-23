Boris Johnson Answers Questions in Parliament After Putting Brexit on Hold - Video

UK lawmakers voted by a slim majority on 22 October to endorse Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Brexit bill in principle, in what is the first major victory for him in Parliament.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson takes questions from MPs in the House of Commons in London following lawmakers rejecting plans to study the PM's Brexit bill in three days.

The British Parliament voted on Tuesday to reject a three-day deadline for debating the Brexit bill after passing it in principle.

Johnson said earlier in Parliament that he next planned to speak to EU member states about whether they were going to grant his country a delay, which he personally disapproves of. Debates on his Brexit deal will remain frozen until the European Union makes its decision known.

Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.