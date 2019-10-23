Situation in Essex as UK Police Discover Truck With 39 Dead Bodies - Video

According to preliminary data, a truck that was found by the police earlier in the day reportedly came from Bulgaria and crossed the UK border on 19 October.

A truck container with 39 dead bodies, 38 of which are adults and one is a teenager, was found in the morning in the UK southeastern county of Essex, media reported.

An investigation into the incident was initiated right after the discovery of the truck in the Waterglade Industrial Park, the Huffington Post news outlet reported, citing a police chief superintendent. A 25-year man from Northern Ireland, the driver of the truck, has been promptly detained on suspicion of murder. The area was immediately cordoned off by the police.

