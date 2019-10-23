Live Updates: Brexit Bill in Limbo as UK Lawmakers Vote Against Johnson's Timetable

British lawmakers briefly gave Prime Minister Boris Johnson hope that his Brexit deal would be enforced before the October 31 deadline — only to reject a short schedule for its debate.

Boris Johnson has stated that he will pause the withdrawal bill until the EU decides whether to allow an extension to the Brexit process.

The statement comes after the British Parliament voted to reject a three-day deadline to debate the Brexit bill after passing it in principle.

The prime minister was forced by the Benn Act to write to Tusk on 21 October and ask him to delay Brexit until at least 31 January 2020. He completed the letter with a personal note where he argued against granting the UK that extension, after repeatedly promising to take the country out of the bloc "do or die".