The violent protests have been ongoing in Spain’s secessionist region since 14 October sparked by the Spanish Supreme Court's ruling to sentence nine Catalan independence leaders to lengthy prison terms.

Hundreds of people have joined the action organised by the pro-independence Committees for the Defence of the Republic.

Immediately after the ruling's announcement, rallies erupted throughout the region and have since turned violent. Hundreds of protesters have been injured and detained.

