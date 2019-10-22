Register
18:50 GMT +322 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Port of Hamburg

    Historical Amnesia? Nazi Bunker in Hamburg Transformed Into Luxury Hotel

    © Photo :
    Europe
    Get short URL
    351
    Subscribe

    Speaking to the New York Times, spokesperson for the Spanish hotel giant Juliane Voss said the developers were “aware of the history of the building” and there were plans for a memorial on the site in order to “send a positive signal to the city of Hamburg”.

    A former Nazi bunker in Hamburg, Germany, built by forced labourers to shelter tens of thousands of Germans during Allied air raids in World War II has been converted into a hotel.

    The five-storey 136-room guesthouse, designed by NH Hotel Group, will open in 2021. It’s sited on on top of bunker St Pauli, one of thousands built across the country during the Third Reich.

    There will also be a public rooftop garden, known as the Hilldegarden, for which 4,700 shrubs, plants and trees are being grown, and a 560-square-foot exhibition space to commemorate the structure’s past.

    ​By the end of the war, more than 1,000 bunkers had been built in Hamburg alone, more than any other German city – today about 650 still stand, with St Pauli being one of the largest. Designed to hold 18,000 people, the imposing castle-like structure is 246 feet wide and 115 feet high, and has been nicknamed “hochbunker”, which means “high bunker”. During heavy bombing in the summer of 1943, at least 25,000 Germans sought shelter in the structure.

    After the war, plans to destroy the structure were derailed when it became clear the amount of dynamite needed to bring down its fortified walls would cause significant damage to the surrounding residential area. The space was used as a television broadcasting hub in the 1950s - more recently, its served as a work space for musicians and artists and a venue hosting live concerts and nightclubs.

    ​It’s not the first time a Nazi-era site has been redeveloped for commercial purposes. In 2018 the former Gestapo headquarters in Hamburg - where Jews, gay people, Roma and other people targeted by the Nazis were tortured and murdered – were transformed into a series of high-end apartments, luxury boutiques and offices, despite the protestations of locals.

    Similarly, a never-completed holiday resort Adolf Hitler intended for use by workers as part of his “Strength Through Joy” program has likewise been converted to luxury apartments. The massive complex - originally known as the Colossus of Prora, and sited for miles along the island of Rugen off Germany’s Baltic coast – has received rave reviews on travel websites since launch.

    Related:

    Nazi-Era Art Stash Makes Debut in Switzerland, Germany (PHOTO)
    'Relic of Nazi Era': German Minister Seeks to Legalize Advertising for Abortion
    Newly-Uncovered Nazi Bunker Yields No Trace of Plundered Amber Room
    I've Come to Reclaim My Family's Home: Nazi Victims' Tales of Victory and Betrayal in Modern Germany
    Tags:
    Gestapo, Nazism, Nazi, Hamburg
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Eternal Ice Retreats Before Rusarc's Expedition to Greenland
    Sailing Through Greenland's Eternal Ice - Rusarc's Expeditions Conquer Northern Waters
    Silver Spoons
    Silver Spoons
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse