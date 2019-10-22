Norwegian Police Say Several People Reportedly Hit by Stolen Ambulance in Oslo

Oslo Police have confirmed they are "in control" of a stolen ambulance, and that they fired shots to stop an armed man who was driving it. A police tweet says the suspect has not been seriously hurt. Police have set up a security cordon around the area of the incident.
There is no information about whether the incident is being handled as a deliberate attack.
#Oslo Vi har kontroll på en ambulanse som ble stjålet, av en bevæpnet mann. Det ble avfyrt skudd for å stanse gjerningsmannen, han er ikke kritisk skadd. Oppdatering vil komme.— OPS Politiet Oslo (@oslopolitiops) October 22, 2019
Several shots were heard on a video from the area that has been posted online.
MORE DETAILS TO FOLLOW
All comments
Show new comments (0)