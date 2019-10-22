Norwegian Police Say Several People Reportedly Hit by Stolen Ambulance in Oslo

An armed man stole an ambulance and used it to hit citizens on the streets of Oslo on the afternoon of 22 October, NRK News reported.

Oslo Police have confirmed they are "in control" of a stolen ambulance, and that they fired shots to stop an armed man who was driving it. A police tweet says the suspect has not been seriously hurt. Police have set up a security cordon around the area of the incident.

There is no information about whether the incident is being handled as a deliberate attack.

#Oslo Vi har kontroll på en ambulanse som ble stjålet, av en bevæpnet mann. Det ble avfyrt skudd for å stanse gjerningsmannen, han er ikke kritisk skadd. Oppdatering vil komme. — OPS Politiet Oslo (@oslopolitiops) October 22, 2019

Several shots were heard on a video from the area that has been posted online.

