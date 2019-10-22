Icebreaker Tor Sent Distress Call by Accident, Continuing its Travels - Russian Maritime Agency

The vessel with 33 people on board left St. Petersburg on 17 October and was heading to the Yamal Peninsula in northwest Siberia, Russia.

A Russian icebreaking ship, Tor, has sent out a distress call by accident, Russia’s maritime transportation agency reported. According to the agency, the vessel is continuing to travel safely along its scheduled route.

Previously, Norwegian newspaper Aftenposten reported, citing the Norwegian Joint Rescue Coordination Centre for South Norway that a Russian icebreaking vessel had sent out a distress signal near the western coast of Norway.

According to the report, the icebreaker purportedly sent the mayday call amid a violent storm after its engine stopped functioning. Shortly after the engine shutdown, the icebreaker was able to begin manoeuvring again.

The rescue services reported that a helicopter and towing vessels have been dispatched to the area where the signal came from.