UK Parl't Speaker Bercow Blocks New Vote on Johnson's Brexit Deal

Previously, the Parliament ordered Prime Minister Boris Johnson to request a Brexit delay despite him successfully negotiating a new Brexit deal with the EU. Johnson refused to sign the request, which was sent to the EU, instead insisting on the previous 31 October divorce deadline.

UK House of Commons Speaker John Bercow has blocked the government's attempt to organise a new vote on the recently renegotiated Brexit deal in the British Parliament.

"In summary, today's motion is in substance the same as Saturday's motion and the House (of Commons) has decided the matter. Today's circumstances are in substance the same as Saturday's circumstances. My ruling is therefore that the motion will not be debated today as it would be repetitive and disorderly to do so", Bercow said.

After rejecting the government's motion to put the deal to a vote, the speaker suggested that the Cabinet should instead try to present the legislation required for the UK to leave the EU under the deal to the Parliament. Bercow argued that the government has "every opportunity" to have Brexit its way until the 31 October deadline.

The suggestion is in line with earlier demands from lawmakers who opted for delaying the vote on a new Brexit deal until the laws needed for it are presented by the government and successfully passed. The legislators also ordered the prime minister to request a delay to the Brexit deadline up to 31 January, but Boris Johnson defied the demand.

Let’s go for a deal that can heal this country and allows us to believe in ourselves once again as an open, generous, global, outward-looking and free-trading United Kingdom. #GetBrexitDone 🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/lWLM6ZXNBG — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) October 21, 2019

The spokesperson for Prime Minister Boris Johnson expressed disappointment that Bercow had decided to discard the chance to "deliver on the will of British people" with his ruling on the Brexit vote.

Following the Brexit deal vote fiasco, Johnson's government is able to submit a bill with the legislation that lawmakers are requesting later on 21 October and then try to pass it by the 31 October deadline.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson earlier reaffirmed his commitment to get the UK out of the European Union by 31 October after the House of Commons put the vote on his Brexit deal on hold on 19 October. He slammed the lawmakers' decision, arguing that it's not in London's interest to delay the divorce with the EU.