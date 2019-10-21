Almost 30 Police Officers Reported Over Radicalisation Signs After Paris Attack - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Twenty-seven French police officers have been reported over signs of radicalization in about three weeks, following an attack in Paris by a police IT expert, whose colleagues failed to alert the supervisors of changes in his behaviour, the BFM TV broadcaster reported on Monday.

Three out of the 27 officials working at the Paris police prefecture face suspension demands, according to the broadcaster citing sources.

On October 3, a man working for the prefecture attacked his colleagues in the centre of Paris killing four. It emerged later that the perpetrator had shown signs of radicalization, such as endorsement of the 2015 Charlie Hebdo attack. However, he was never formally reported.

French Interior Minister Christophe Castaner has pointed to the faults in the system, suggesting that there should be a better alert system in place.