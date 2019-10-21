Assange Supporters Gather Next to Court Building in London Ahead of Extradition Hearing - Videos

LONDON (Sputnik) - Supporters of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange have arrived at Westminster Magistrates' Court in London ahead of his extradition hearing, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

The people at Westminster Magistrates' Court are holding up banners saying "Don't Extradite Assange" and "Free Assange".

The session later on Monday is expected to be of a technical nature — to determine the agenda of future hearings on Assange's potential extradition to the United States.

Right now in front of Westminster magistrates court! pic.twitter.com/D8xVIDhr6s — Don't Extradite Assange (@DEAcampaign) October 21, 2019

Scenes right now outside Westminster Magistrates' Court. Assange expected to appear in person in US extradition case. pic.twitter.com/JEEmtrSFKV — Naomi Canton (@naomi2009) October 21, 2019

​Assange is currently serving a 50-week sentence in London's Belmarsh prison over violating his bail conditions. In the United States, he is facing espionage charges over his work with WikiLeaks that published a large number of leaked classified documents.

​The Wikileaks founder was arrested in London in April and sentenced to 50 weeks in prison for jumping his bail back in 2012 when he took refuge inside the Ecuadorian embassy in the UK capital to avoid extradition to Sweden, where he faced sexual assault charges, and possible extradition to the United States.