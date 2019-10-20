Drunk vs German War Machine: Bundeswehr Convoy Blocked on Bridge

A sleeping man has proven to be quite a challenge for a Bundeswehr convoy, which was brought to a halt in the German state of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern. The troops had to stop as the man had turned their route into an obstacle course, parking his car on the right lane of a bridge and passing out. When the convoy was supposed to cross the bridge in the morning, this hurdle turned out to be quite a problem for one of the largest armies in Europe.
As T-Online reports, the military had to take matters into their own hands. After a consultation with the 36-year-old car owner, they pushed his vehicle from the bridge to clear the way, parking it at a construction site nearby.
The man explained that he left the car on the road because it had run out of fuel. However, police officers noticed a smell of alcohol on his breath . A breathalyser test confirmed their suspicion, indicating that there was 1.6 permille of alcohol in his blood. He had to give his driver's license and take the train.
