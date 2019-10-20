People Protest in London Against Turkish Operation in N Syria - Video

Adviser to Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, Yasin Aktay, said overnight that the possible protection of the Kurdish units, operating in northern Syria, by Damascus will be regarded by Ankara as a declaration of war on Turkey.

People are gathering on the streets of London this Sunday to protest Turkey's ongoing operation in northern Syria.

In early October, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced the launch of "Operation Peace Spring" in northern Syria.

Ankara moved troops into the area in the wake of a US military pull-out from the region, where Washington had been helping predominantly Kurdish fighters from the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF). Most of these fighters are part of the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG), which Turkey considers to be terrorists.

