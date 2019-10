The day before, Catalan law enforcement personnel said that they had detained more than 50 people across the autonomous region as a general strike has grown into public unrest and clashes with police.

People are pouring into the streets of the Catalan capital of Barcelona this Sunday to protest against the region's independence from Spain.

The event comes amid a general strike and public unrest prompted by a decision of the Spanish Supreme Court to sentence nine Catalan politicians, involved in organising the 2017 independence referendum.

