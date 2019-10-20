Johnson Asks EU to Postpone Brexit Date Till January 31, 2020

LONDON (Sputnik) - UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson requested the European Union to postpone Brexit until the end of the day on January 31, 2020 in a letter sent to the European Council President Donald Tusk.

"I am writing, therefore, to inform the European Council that the United Kingdom is seeking a further extension to the period provided under Article 50(3) of the Treaty on European Union ... . The United Kingdom proposes that this period should end at 11.00 pm GMT on 31 January 2020. If the parties are able to ratify before this date, the Government proposes that the period should be terminated early. Yours sincerely, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland," the letter read.

Earlier in the day, Donald Tusk confirmed the receipt of the UK's request to postpone Brexit, without specifying for how long it is asking to delay the day of it leaving the European Union.

Earlier, Tusk said that such consultations may take up to several days.

According to the existing regulation, the decision on granting a delay is made by the leaders of the remaining 27 countries in the EU based on the request of the outgoing country.