Super Saturday for Dummies: House of Commons Delays Johnson’s Brexit Deal, PM Defiant – What Now?

The House of Commons voted 322 to 306 in favour of the Letwin amendment, withholding approval on the Brexit deal hammered out by Prime Minister Johnson last week until MPs can pass legislation to ratify it. Johnson now has to ask Brussels for another Brexit delay, but he has said he will not do so. What happened Saturday, and what happens next?

Saturday’s vote requires the prime minister to ask the EU to extend the Brexit withdrawal date a third time, tentatively until January 31, 2020, or another date of Brussels’ choosing. Lawmakers boxed Johnson in on the issue last month, passing legislation known as the Benn Act which says that the prime minister would be legally required to send off the Brexit postponement request unless MPs had approved a Brexit deal by October 19, i.e. today.

But Johnson remains defiant, saying after the vote that he would not negotiate another postponement.

The prime minister and Brexit opponents now have several options.