Tony Blair Savaged on Twitter Over Calling for Second Brexit Referendum

Despite having a deeply unpopular legacy following the invasion of Iraq in 2003, Tony Blair has consistently waded into British political debate, despite many people making clear that they are not interested in what he has to say.

Former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair has, once again, emerged from the political shadows to give his opinion on Britain’s Brexit crisis, and critics are unlikely to be surprised by the ‘advice’ he has to give.

The Tony Blair Institute has tweeted a video of the former leader, who occupied No.10 Downing Street from 1997-2007, in which he heavily attacks Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s new Brexit agreement.

“What the government wants is to use the public sentiment of ‘let’s get it done, let’s get it over with, end the agony,’ to sweep away proper scrutiny of what is a profoundly bad deal for our country,” Mr Blair opines in the video.

“You don’t take a decision of destiny through a spasm of impatience,” Mr Blair adds, suggesting that Mr Johnson has not taken enough time in his effort to secure a deal.

Mr Blair, who took the UK to war against Saddam Hussein’s Iraq in 2003 based on what was later proven to be false intelligence about the country’s possession of weapons of mass destruction, also trashed Mr Johnson’s deal as an “abomination.”

“This deal doesn't end the Brexit saga, it just moves us to a new phase, where exactly the same problems arise but this time we will have left and not have the leverage to secure a good deal,” he said.

Then, as if the former Labour leader still expects to be taken seriously as a voice of political wisdom, he offered up his own ‘solution’ to the Brexit impasse.

Mr Blair’s critics will not be surprised to learn what Mr Blair’s solution is: an extension of the article 50 deadline beyond October 31st followed by a second referendum.

“The British people will have to take the final decision, but this time, as opposed to 2016, we will know what the alternative to European Union membership is,” Blair said.

Yet, the British Twittersphere, including Remainers, bit back quickly, making clear that they are not interested in the advice of Tony Blair.

You're a pathological liar and mass murderng war criminal. Who cares what you think about anything? — M. A. E. (@MElmaazi) October 18, 2019

Talking of impatience. Didn’t you invade a country without the full facts? — Graham. (@abbeylinegold) October 19, 2019

I agree but it's a shame we weren't allowed to decide if we should invade Iraq or not — Yellowhammered (@mickdalton41) October 18, 2019

Labour but this country into severe debt. Each time they have been in power we have had high inflation, high cost of loans/mortgages. Low pay. — Metal_Rebel (@Metal_Rebel) October 18, 2019