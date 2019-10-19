A pro-Kurdish demonstration has gathered in Cologne, Germany to protest ongoing Turkey's operation in Northern Syria.
In early October, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced the launch of 'Operation Peace Spring' in northern Syria.
Ankara moved troops into the area in the wake of a US military pull-out from the region, where Washington had been helping predominantly Kurdish fighters from the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF). Most of these fighters are part of the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG), which Turkey considers to be terrorists.
Follow Sputnik Feed For More!
All comments
Show new comments (0)