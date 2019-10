Earlier this week, Prime Minister Boris Johnson secured a win by striking the Brexit deal with the European Union, solving the problematic Irish backstop issue.

The British Parliament gathered this Saturday to hold a discussion and a further vote on the Brexit deal that has been agreed upon by the country's prime minister with the European Union.

During the meeting with the European Union's representatives earlier this week, Johnson managed to offer a new resolution to the so-called Irish backstop issue that had been the main stumbling block on the UK-EU divorce agenda.

